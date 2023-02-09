ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 85.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Trading Up 2.0 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

