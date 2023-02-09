Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NSP opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $121.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

