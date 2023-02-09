Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inter Parfums by 75.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Down 3.2 %

IPAR stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.