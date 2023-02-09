Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

IPAR stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

