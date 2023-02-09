International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) were down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.46 and last traded at C$12.48. Approximately 57,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 150,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

