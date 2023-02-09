iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iRobot were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

iRobot stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.13.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $278.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

