iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Stake Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1,211.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 289,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of REM stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

