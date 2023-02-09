iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,395,000 after buying an additional 2,152,639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 1,003,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 996,561 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,419,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

