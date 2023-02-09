iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Holdings Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 1,428.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAR opened at $9.06 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

