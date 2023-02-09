James A. Dolce, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after buying an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after buying an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

