James Brannen Sells 9,300 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.