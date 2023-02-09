Jed Milstein Sells 3,050 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABG opened at $232.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

