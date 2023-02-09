Jed Milstein Sells 3,050 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance
NYSE:ABG opened at $232.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $253.67.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.