JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETR JST opened at €52.00 ($55.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 52 week high of €54.90 ($59.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.