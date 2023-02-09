JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of JOYY worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

