JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

