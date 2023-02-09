Keith A. Sultana Sells 3,521 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TT stock opened at $182.78 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

