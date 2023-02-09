Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.59

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 45749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.
In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kemper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
