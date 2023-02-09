Kenneth Rex Query Sells 1,962 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $166.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,574,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.