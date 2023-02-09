Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.80

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 11137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.