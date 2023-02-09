Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of research firms have commented on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($75.27) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €66.00 ($70.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($51.61) to €54.00 ($58.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

