Knuff & Co LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,872.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

