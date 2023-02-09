KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Stake Increased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 286.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

