KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Stake Increased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 286.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.