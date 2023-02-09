Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth $50,044,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 102.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,759 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Trading Up 21.4 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.72. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

