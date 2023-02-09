Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

LESL stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

