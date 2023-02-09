LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 484.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 73.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after buying an additional 174,846 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 37.8% during the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,199,000 after buying an additional 158,320 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $8,236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

LGIH stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $134.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

