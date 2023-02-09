Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.46

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $26.21. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 3,118,182 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

