Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.46

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $26.21. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 3,118,182 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
