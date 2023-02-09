Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $400,000.

Insider Activity

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

