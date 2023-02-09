LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €908.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MC. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($894.62) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($876.34) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €890.00 ($956.99) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday.

EPA:MC opened at €800.10 ($860.32) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($280.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €744.08 and a 200 day moving average of €687.97.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

