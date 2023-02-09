Mark F. Lamps Sells 2,480 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ATKR opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

