Mark J. Hart Sells 5,950 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

PH stock opened at $351.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $352.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

