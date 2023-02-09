Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,092 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,901.8% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,822.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 53,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 823.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 250,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 223,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.