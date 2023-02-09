MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,208 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.35 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

