Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Maximus by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 497,114 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $75.58 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

