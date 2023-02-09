Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Maximus by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.