Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,916,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $200.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

