Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 617,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 46.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 487,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.63, a PEG ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems Profile

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

