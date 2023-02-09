MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MFA Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Insider Transactions at MFA Financial

MFA Financial Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.91. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -63.06%.

MFA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

