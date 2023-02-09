Michael Ferraro Buys 248,843 Shares of Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC – Get Rating) insider Michael Ferraro purchased 248,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$425,521.53 ($293,463.12).

Alumina Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.