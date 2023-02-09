Michael Ferraro Buys 248,843 Shares of Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC – Get Rating) insider Michael Ferraro purchased 248,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$425,521.53 ($293,463.12).
Alumina Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Alumina Company Profile
