MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.49 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $510.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.80.

MDXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

