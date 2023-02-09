Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

