Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,069,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

NYSE TAP opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

