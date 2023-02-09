Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

