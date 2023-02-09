Motco Acquires 5,057 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -373.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

