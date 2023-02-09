National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Vision were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $41.44 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

