NBW Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,733.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,294 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,754.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,947,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087,463 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 132,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 125,951 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 53,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,870.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 150,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,921.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 281,563 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

