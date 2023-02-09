NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

