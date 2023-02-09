NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52,570 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 766,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 170,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,920.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $12.07 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

