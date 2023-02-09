New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 1,656.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,874 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $110,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $39.84 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDU. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.