Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

