Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 19.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 57.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $383.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.92. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $122.98 million for the quarter. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

NWPX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

